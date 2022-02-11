2 public COVID testing sites in Tampa closing soon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Saturday will be the last day to get tested for COVID-19 at Al Lopez Park in Tampa.

The walk-up site located at 4602 N. Himes Avenue will close at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12. The city’s other public testing site, a drive-through location at Al Barnes Park, 3101 E. 21st Avenue, will shut down Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

The city announced plans to close the two sites, citing a lower demand for testing as well as a decline in COVID-19 cases. Last week, the positivity rate in Hillsborough County was 19.4%. Tests have become more available through health providers and pharmacies, and all homes in the U.S. are eligible to order four free at-home COVID-19 tests.

There are still a number of testing locations that are open in the Tampa area. To find a location near you, visit Tampa.Gov/COVID.