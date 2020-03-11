2 Pinellas County residents test positive for coronavirus, 8 new cases in Florida

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Health Department has announced eight new positive cases of COVID-19 in Florida.

According to the Florida Department of Health, two of the eight cases are in Pinellas County.

The Florida Department of Health says all eight individuals are being appropriately cared for and isolated.

This spike in cases brings the total number of cases in Florida to 23. 8 On Your Side has reached out to the Florida Department of Health to confirm the other six case locations but has yet to hear back.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates

