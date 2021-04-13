2 of Tampa Bay’s FEMA vaccine clinics to close Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tuesday is the last day people can get their second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at two federally-supported vaccination sites in the Tampa Bay area.

The satellite sites at the Larry Sanders Sports Complex and the Oakland Community Center will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

If you went to one of the sites for your first dose and still need your second, you can get it by visiting the site at the Tampa Greyhound Track, 755 E. Waters Avenue, or the one at Raymond James Stadium without an appointment. You must bring your CDC vaccination card to get the second dose.

The Larry Sanders Sports Complex is located at 5855 S 78th Street in Tampa, and the community center is on 1008 Avenue D in Haines City.

Both sites opened last month and were only intended to operate for six weeks.

The closures come as the demand for the vaccine decreases. About half of the vaccine supply went unused at the Tampa Greyhound Track on Monday, according to a site spokeswoman.