MacDill Air Force Base announces first positive coronavirus case

2 new positive cases at SMH, ‘no visitors’ policy now in effect

Coronavirus

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota Memorial Hospital confirmed two patients have tested positive for the coronavirus and have now enacted a “no visitors” policy.

The patients both tested positive for COVID-19 late Thursday, bringing the total number of patients diagnosed with the new coronavirus at SMH to six.

Three of the six have been safely discharged and three remain hospitalized. All have been in isolation since their admission, cared for by doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists trained in appropriate infection prevention and control measures.

According to SMH, the new “no visitors” policy will “restricting all visitors except in special circumstances. The temporary change is part of the health system’s ongoing effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and safeguard the health of patients, families, staff and the community.”

While Florida Department of Health officials work to identify close contacts of the individuals, hospital leaders worked through the night to begin identifying staff members who may have been exposed before the patients were placed in isolation.

On Friday, Sarasota Memorial CEO David Verinder praised the diligence and dedication of the clinicians and physicians caring for patients at SMH.

“No matter how much you plan and prepare, there will always be unforeseen events and things you have to do differently,” Verinder said. “We have an incredible team and I could not be prouder as they rise to each and every challenge this virus throws our way.”

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

