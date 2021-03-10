2 new FEMA COVID-19 vaccine sites open Thursday in Tampa Bay

A member of the U.S. Armed Forces administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a police officer at a FEMA community vaccination center on March 2, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Two new FEMA-supported satellite COVID-19 vaccine locations open Thursday in the Tampa Bay area.

The new site in Ruskin will be at Hillsborough Community College’s SouthShore campus, at 551 24th St. NE. The site will be available March 11-14 and then will be moved again, to Plant City Stadium, 1810 S Park Road in Plant City, where it will stay through March 17.

The second mobile site will relocate to Walker Road Park in Lakeland on Thursday and will stay there through March 17.

The new Ruskin and Lakeland locations are relocating from Hillsborough Community College’s Brandon campus and from Lake Maude Park in Winter Haven.

The satellite sites are intended to move around to allow different parts of the community to have access to vaccines.

Appointments are not required for the sites. They will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

To preregister, visit myvaccine.fl.gov or call the number designated for their county. The numbers are listed here.