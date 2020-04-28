2 men drink disinfectants in attempt to stop coronavirus, Georgia poison center reports

Coronavirus

by: KRON Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (KRON) – Days after President Donald Trump asked if ingesting or injecting disinfectants could stop the coronavirus, two men in Georgia drank liquid cleaning products to fight off the virus.

The Georgia Poison Center said both men, who had histories of psychiatric problems, are expected to recover, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

Poison Center Director Gaylord Lopez told the AJC that living through a pandemic can be especially difficult for those with mental health issues.

Lopez said he could not release further details about the cases because of patient confidentiality concerns.

According to AJC, the Georgia Poison Center became aware of both cases after receiving calls from hospitals.

Trump has since backtracked his comments and said he was being sarcastic when he floated the idea that injecting disinfectants may be a way to treat coronavirus.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss