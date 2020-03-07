2 Florida residents die of COVID-19, 11 positive cases according to DOH

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Health Department has confirmed two Florida residents have died from COVID-19.

According to the Florida Health Department, this comes following the announcement of three new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Florida.

The DOH identified the deceased individuals as a patient from Santa Rosa County and a person in their 70s who previously tested positive for coronavirus in Lee County. Both had recently traveled internationally.

The DOH states the two new presumptive positive cases are out of Broward County. The cases involve a 65-year-old man and a 75-year-old man. Both will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

As of Friday night, the state is monitoring 1,010 people. In addition to the two deaths, the state says there are six positive cases of coronavirus.

Currently, 278 people are being monitored with 88 pending testing results.

