2 died with coronavirus weeks before 1st US virus death

Nurses Michael Gulick, center, Angela Gatdula, center left, and Jack Cline, center right, field questions from the media after a drive-by protest outside of Providence Saint John’s Health Center Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. The hospital suspended ten nurses, including Gulick and Cline, from their jobs last week after they refused to care for COVID-19 patients without being provided protective N95 face masks. Gatdula contracted COVID-19 while working in the hospital and has recovered. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Health officials say two people died with the coronavirus in California weeks before the first reported death from the disease.

Officials said the people died at home weeks before the first death in the nation was reported on Feb. 29 in Kirkland, Washington.

The announcement came as California Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to update on the state’s plans to reopen.

Newsom is scheduled to give an update on Wednesday about the state’s ability to test people for the coronavirus.

He says the state is averaging 14,500 tests per day. That’s an increase from the 2,000 tests per day the state was averaging at the beginning of April.

California has more than 35,600 confirmed cases. 

