2 additional lanes added to Al Barnes Park COVID-19 testing site, wait times decreased

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two additional lanes for drive-thru COVID-19 testing have been added to the Al Barnes Park testing site, the City of Tampa announced Thursday.

The city, in collaboration with Nomi Health, added the lanes to decrease wait times that were reportedly more than four hours earlier in the week at the testing site, located at 3101 East 21st Avenue.

Wait times were reportedly around 40 minutes on Thursday.

Wait times at the walk-up testing site at Al Lopez Park have remained around 40 minutes for the past two days, according to the city.

Those looking for a test should be in line at Al Barnes Park by 6 p.m., when police close the site to the public for the day.

Both sites operate seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Only testing is offered at these sites, for either a PCR or rapid antigen test. Testing is free of charge and insurance is not required.

Appointments are also not required, but those looking for a test are encouraged to pre-register their information to receive their test results online.