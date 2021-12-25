1K passengers stuck on Christmas cruise after Mexico blocks disembarkation

SAN DIEGO – Nearly 1,000 passengers on a cruise that departed San Diego this week were left waiting aboard the ship after missing a port in Mexico when a handful of crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

The Holland America Line ship Koningsdam left the area Sunday bound for Mexico. It made several stops in resort cities before arriving Thursday in the Mexican state of Jalisco. But upon arrival, authorities blocked everyone from disembarking with Mexican health protocols dictating that no one can leave the ship if positive cases are registered.

Holland America spokesman Erik Elvejord said the company isn’t releasing numbers, though the Daily Mail reported that 21 crew members had tested positive for the virus.

In an emailed statement, Elvejord said the cases came in fully vaccinated crew members.

“All are showing mild or no symptoms and are in isolation,” he said. “Close contacts have been quarantined out of an abundance of caution.”

Instead, the ship now is back en route to San Diego. It is scheduled to return Sunday with Elvejord noting that guests were notified and “continue to enjoy activities aboard the vessel.”