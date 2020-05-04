(CNN) – The Trump administration announced Sunday that 2.2 million small business loans worth $175 billion have been made in the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says the average size of a loan made was $79,000.
The administration said that since the laucnh of the PPP, 3.8 million loans totaling more than $500 billion have been made.
LATEST STORIES:
- $175B in small business loans given out in 2nd round of Paycheck Protection Program
- Women dressed as nurses steal packages off porches
- Ryan Reynolds gives free pizza to grads of his alma mater
- Death investigation underway in Hernando County
- Power of the needle: 4 women help UK docs needing scrubs