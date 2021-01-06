1,700 Florida teachers ordered back to classrooms Monday

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — About 1,700 South Florida teachers who’ve been working remotely during the coronavirus pandemic have been ordered to return to their campuses when the spring semester begins next Monday.

Some teachers say they’re living in fear as principals and Broward County school administrators each say it is the other’s responsibility to approve future remote work.

The district wants to eliminate “overflow rooms,” where students sit in large areas with kids from other classes and take online classes from a remotely working teacher. A district survey found that only 39% of parents said they’d be sending their kids back to classrooms. That’s up from 26% during the fall semester.