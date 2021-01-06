1,700 Florida teachers ordered back to classrooms Monday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — About 1,700 South Florida teachers who’ve been working remotely during the coronavirus pandemic have been ordered to return to their campuses when the spring semester begins next Monday.

Some teachers say they’re living in fear as principals and Broward County school administrators each say it is the other’s responsibility to approve future remote work.

The district wants to eliminate “overflow rooms,” where students sit in large areas with kids from other classes and take online classes from a remotely working teacher. A district survey found that only 39% of parents said they’d be sending their kids back to classrooms. That’s up from 26% during the fall semester.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss