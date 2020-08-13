17-year-old Sesame Place worker punched in the face by couple over mask policy, police say

LANGHORNA, Pa. (CNN Newsource) – A teen working at a children’s theme park in Pennsylvania was punched in the face for enforcing the park’s face mask policy, police say.

The 17-year-old employee was “aggressively punched by both a female and a male,” on Sunday at Sesame Place after police say the teenager reminded the guests about the mandatory mask policy.

According to police, there was no push back when the teen first approached the guests to remind them to wear their masks, but later, when the employee reminded them a second time, the guests turned violent.

Police said both guests then struck the 17-year-old Sesame Place employee in the face, knocking him to the ground.

After punching the employee, both guests left, along with their party.

Police were able to get their license plate number, which is out of New York. using the park’s surveillance cameras and reservation records, Middletown police are now working with authorities in New York to positively identify the couple, who have only been described as being between 20 and 30-years-old.

The park is closed until Thursday, but a Sesame Place spokeswoman released a statement that reads in part:

The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority, and violence of any kind is unacceptable and not tolerated at our park. We are cooperating with local law enforcement on this ongoing investigation.

