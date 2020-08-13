LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

17-year-old Sesame Place worker punched in the face by couple over mask policy, police say

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

LANGHORNA, Pa. (CNN Newsource) – A teen working at a children’s theme park in Pennsylvania was punched in the face for enforcing the park’s face mask policy, police say.

The 17-year-old employee was “aggressively punched by both a female and a male,” on Sunday at Sesame Place after police say the teenager reminded the guests about the mandatory mask policy.

According to police, there was no push back when the teen first approached the guests to remind them to wear their masks, but later, when the employee reminded them a second time, the guests turned violent.

Police said both guests then struck the 17-year-old Sesame Place employee in the face, knocking him to the ground.

After punching the employee, both guests left, along with their party.

Police were able to get their license plate number, which is out of New York. using the park’s surveillance cameras and reservation records, Middletown police are now working with authorities in New York to positively identify the couple, who have only been described as being between 20 and 30-years-old.

The park is closed until Thursday, but a Sesame Place spokeswoman released a statement that reads in part:

The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority, and violence of any kind is unacceptable and not tolerated at our park. We are cooperating with local law enforcement on this ongoing investigation.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss