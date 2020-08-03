LIVE NOW /
17-year-old Manatee Co. boy dies due to COVID-19 complications, report says

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) –  A Tampa Bay area teen has died of the novel coronavirus, according to a report.

The Florida Department of Health report lists a 17-year-old boy from Manatee County dead with his case counted on July 30.

According to the report, the teen had no prior travel history and the report does not state anyone’s underlying health conditions.

To date, more than 38,000 minors have contracted COVID-19 in Florida, A total of 7,157 Floridians have died with coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to FDOH

A 17-year-old boy from Pasco County was the first teen to die of the virus. He was a rising junior at Wesley Chapel High School.

So far, more than 4.6 million Americans have been infected and nearly 155,000 have died, Johns Hopkins reports.

