17 bodies found in New Jersey nursing home after anonymous tip

(WNBC/NBC)—An anonymous phone call led police in New Jersey to a gruesome scene at a nursing home that has been ravaged by the coronavirus.
Police say they found 17 bodies piled inside a small morgue at the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center in Sussex County.
The tip said the bodies had been moved there after being stored in a shed.
68 people have died inside the senior facility, 26 of whom had tested positive for the virus and two were staff members.
