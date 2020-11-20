15-year-old girl who beat cancer last summer dies of COVID-19 this month

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (WFLA) – Alexa Rose Veit was a fighter.

The 15-year-old Kentucky girl born with specials needs was diagnosed with leukemia in July 2019 and just weeks later, went into remission.

On Oct. 26 Alexa was at school and wasn’t feeling well so her mother came to get her and took her to have a routine COVID test due to having a procedure in the coming days.

The next day, while awaiting the results of Alexa’s test her mother began to feel bad as well, and got tested for COVID-19. Soon after it was determined that Alexa and her mother had COVID-19.

To friends, she was known as a “social butterfly” with “an infectious smile that could brighten any day,” according to Travis Holder, the Ballard County Emergency Management director.

Her mother was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator, Holder said, while Alexa at first showed mild symptoms and stayed at home. During that time, the teen’s grandparents also tested positive for the virus and were hospitalized, he said.

“As the days went on, Alexa began to feel a little worse each day and was eventually hospitalized due to COVID-19 and the development of pneumonia,” Holder added.

Alexa was flown to Nashville to be under the care of her regular doctors. Her older sister — who also had recently recovered from COVID-19 — remained by her side. Alexa’s health declined, and she was soon placed on a ventilator, Holder said.

On Nov. 15, a day after her mother was released from a Kentucky hospital, Alexa died.

“She was a freshman at Ballard Memorial High School, a member of the choir, an active member of her church youth group and (thoroughly) enjoyed time with her family and friends,” Holder wrote in a Facebook post.