15 patients evacuated from Pinellas nursing homes after testing positive for virus

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Pinellas County nursing homes evacuated 15 people after testing positive for the coronavirus. The patients were taken to local hospitals.

According to Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton, the 15 positive patients were from St. Pete Nursing and Rehab and Gulf Shore Rehab in Pinellas Park.

Burton says the Department of Health and the Agency for Healthcare Administration are working at the facilities regarding infection control and testing.

The Long-Term Care Task Force notified county commissioners by email, following a call on Monday where they discuss the two facilities.

