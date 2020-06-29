15 NHL players test positive for COVID-19, NHL says

FILE – In this May 27, 2019, file photo, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks to the media before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins, in Boston. The NHL is one step closer to returning. Bettman unveiled a 24-team straight to playoffs format the league will use if it can clear the other hurdles to resume its season. Under the plan approved last week by players and agreed to by the NHL, the top four teams in each conference will play for seeding while the other 16 face off in best-of-five series to determine the field to vie for the Stanley Cup .(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The National Hockey League says of the more than 250 players that were tested for coronavirus on Monday, 15 of them were confirmed to be positive cases.

The league did not announce the names of the players that tested positive for COVID-19.

These players are currently practicing at training facilities across the U.S. and Canada as part of the NHL’s Phase 2 activities.

According to the league, there have been 1,450 COVID-19 tests administered to the group of players participating in Phase 2 practices.

NHL statement on COVID-19 testing results:

The league says they have been made aware of the 11 additional players that tested positive outside of the Phase 2 protocol that took effect on June 8.

The NHL says that all players who have tested positive for COVID-19 are self-isolating and are following CDC and Health Canada protocols.

The news comes more than a week after the Tampa Bay Lightning confirmed three players and “additional staff members” tested positive for COVID-19.

