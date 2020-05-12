15 COVID-19 patients evacuated from two Pinellas County nursing homes

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Pinellas County nursing homes had 15 people evacuated and taken to local hospitals after testing positive for the coronavirus.
According to Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton, the 15 positive patients were from St. Pete Nursing and Rehab and Gulf Shore Rehab in Pinellas Park.
Burton says the Department of Health and the Agency for Healthcare Administration are working at the facilities regarding infection control and testing.
The Long-Term Care Task Force notified county commissioners by email, following a call today to discuss the two facilities earlier in the day.
