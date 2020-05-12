15 COVID-19 patients evacuated from two Pinellas County nursing homes

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Pinellas County nursing homes had 15 people evacuated and taken to local hospitals after testing positive for the coronavirus.

According to Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton, the 15 positive patients were from St. Pete Nursing and Rehab and Gulf Shore Rehab in Pinellas Park.

Burton says the Department of Health and the Agency for Healthcare Administration are working at the facilities regarding infection control and testing.

The Long-Term Care Task Force notified county commissioners by email, following a call today to discuss the two facilities earlier in the day.

