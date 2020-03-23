12-year-old girl with coronavirus, fighting for her life

ATLANTA (WFLA/CNN) – A 12-year-old girl who has the coronavirus is fighting for her life in Atlanta.

Officials say the girl is currently in isolation at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta-Scottish Rite Hospital and hospital staff are currently limiting visitors and screening them.

According to the child’s cousin, Justin Anthony the girl’s symptoms started off as a fever much like the flu and was initially sent home.

Anthony told WGCL he wants people to know the seriousness of coronavirus.

“The fever did not go down and she took her back the next day and they still said this is quite common, this happens in kids. Sent her back and then she just kind of deteriorated. By Sunday the fever had not broken and she started coughing and so they admitted her. A doctor checked her out and they admitted her with pneumonia and she kind of deteriorated from there to be honest with you,” Anthony said.

The child’s family said they don’t know how she contracted the virus and she has no underlying health conditions.

