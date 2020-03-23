Live Now
Over 1.5 billion globally asked to stay home to escape virus

12-year-old girl with coronavirus, fighting for her life

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (WFLA/CNN) – A 12-year-old girl who has the coronavirus is fighting for her life in Atlanta.

Officials say the girl is currently in isolation at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta-Scottish Rite Hospital and hospital staff are currently limiting visitors and screening them.

According to the child’s cousin, Justin Anthony the girl’s symptoms started off as a fever much like the flu and was initially sent home.

Anthony told WGCL he wants people to know the seriousness of coronavirus.

“The fever did not go down and she took her back the next day and they still said this is quite common, this happens in kids. Sent her back and then she just kind of deteriorated. By Sunday the fever had not broken and she started coughing and so they admitted her. A doctor checked her out and they admitted her with pneumonia and she kind of deteriorated from there to be honest with you,” Anthony said.

The child’s family said they don’t know how she contracted the virus and she has no underlying health conditions.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa Bay area couple cancels wedding, gets married on Facebook live

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay area couple cancels wedding, gets married on Facebook live"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/23"

Gov. DeSantis: no shut down right now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis: no shut down right now"

DeSantis issues Monday update on coronavirus from The Villages

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis issues Monday update on coronavirus from The Villages"

The impact of the coronavirus on the job market

Thumbnail for the video titled "The impact of the coronavirus on the job market"

Coronavirus: Testing in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Testing in Tampa Bay"

BayCare2

Thumbnail for the video titled "BayCare2"

Feeding Tampa Bay launches 18 food sites for kids during coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feeding Tampa Bay launches 18 food sites for kids during coronavirus crisis"

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Midday Weather Update"

Coronavirus Pandemic: Pasco man shares progress since testing positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Pandemic: Pasco man shares progress since testing positive for COVID-19"

Monday's Weather Break with Storm Team 8: Up in the Clouds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's Weather Break with Storm Team 8: Up in the Clouds"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss