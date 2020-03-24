113 Hillsborough County residents qualify for COVID-19 test at new site

TAMPA (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side has been on top of the latest coronavirus coverage this for days now, telling you about a drastic reduction in drive-thru test sites on Monday. On Wednesday, one of the biggest test sites in our area is set to open at Raymond James Stadium.

However, you cannot just go to the stadium to get a test. You must be pre-screened and have an appointment.

To pre-register, call the Hillsborough County Customer Service Center at 813-272-5900.

According to a Hillsborough County spokesman, 113 people had qualified for a test as of Tuesday evening.

“Calls have ramped up throughout the day,” said Jennifer Hall, the Call Center Lead at Hillsborough County Emergency Management.

The county has received 900 kits. They also have the personal protective gear they need to conduct the tests.

“Only those individuals who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms which are fever, cough, and shortness of breath will be able to be screened,” said Ms. Hall.

8 On Your Side spoke with a woman who says she thinks she’s positive but can’t qualify for a test.

Hillsborough county says callers will be asked about symptoms, travel history, and their recent contacts.

For days now, 8 On Your Side has heard complaints from nurses, doctors and the elderly — people who just can’t get their hands on a test.

New data from WalletHub shows Florida is one of the less aggressive states, number 36, in responding to the coronavirus.

When it comes to state and local public health labs per capita: Florida is dead last.

It’s been very complicated to figure out testing in the Tampa Bay area as locations and criteria rapidly change.

According to Hillsborough County officials, even if you don’t have insurance, you can still call the hotline which again is 813-272-5900.

The testing site will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. or while supplies last.

8 On Your Side will continue to monitor testing at the site tomorrow.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: