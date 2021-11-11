112 children received adult-sized COVID vaccine from Virginia pharmacy

LOUDOUN Co, Virg. (NBC) – A pharmacy in Virginia gave the wrong covid-19 vaccine dosage to some children, worrying parents and leading health officials to send out a warning Wednesday.

“Ted pharmacy” in Loudoun county admitted to giving children 5 to 11 a dose of the vaccine meant for people 12 years and older.

The Virginia Department of Health said about 112 children in Loudoun county are affected.

Dasha Hermosilla noticed that the vile given to her daughter had a purple cap instead of an orange one – which is meant for younger children.

Hermosilla said the pharmacist told her it was ok but a simple google search later confirmed that it was not.

Another mom had the same question, and later shared this Facebook screengrab in which the pharmacy admitted to the mistake a apologized for the “inconvenience”

The pharmacy relinquished the rest of its covid-19 vaccines to the Loudoun County Health Department.

Officials later released an alert about the pharmacy’s error, encouraging parents to consult with their child’s pediatrician.

According to the CDC, if a dosage of the vaccine meant for people 12 and older is given to younger children, parents can wait 21 days to restart the correct covid-19 vaccine series.

The Loudoun County Health Department says parents can also decide to proceed with getting the second dose as scheduled ensuring it is the correct vaccine with the orange cap.