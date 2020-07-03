11-year-old Florida boy dies of coronavirus, state data shows

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA/WESH) – An 11-year-old boy in South Florida has died after contracting the coronavirus, according to Florida Department of Health data.

The boy from Miami-Dade County becomes the state’s youngest COVID-19-related fatality.

Carlos Gimenez the Mayor of Miami-Dade County said in a statement today that the death of the boy “should send a signal to all of our community that this virus can attack anyone without mercy.”

The Florida Department of Health does not identify people who have died from the virus, but they do release information surrounding the age of victims.

Gimenez announced Thursday that he is issuing a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. countywide curfew that will take effect on Friday, July 3rd until further notice.

The Florida Department of Health confirmed the boy who died on Tuesday had severe underlying health conditions.

Florida reported 10,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday for the first time. The barrier broken Thursday is six times higher than where the daily record stood less than a month ago.

The state also reported 67 deaths Thursday.

The seven-day average for daily fatalities is now back over 40, a 30 percent increase from two weeks ago. The state’s death rate peaked at 60 per day in early May, but had declined to 30 by mid-June.

