11-year-old Broward Co. girl dies of COVID-19, state data shows

TAMPA (WFLA) – An 11-year-old girl from Broward County has died from COVID-19, records show.

According to records on Thursday listing of all Florida fatalities, the child was only described as an 11-year-old female from Broward whose infection is not believed to be travel related.

She is the youngest Broward County resident to die as a result of the coronavirus.

Earlier this month an 11-year-old boy from Miami-Dade also died from COVID-19 becoming the state’s youngest known death.

The Florida Department of Health does not identify people who have died from the virus, but they do release information surrounding the age of victims.