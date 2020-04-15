Breaking News
106-year-old woman beats coronavirus becomes oldest survivor in Britain

BIRMINGHAM, England (NBC) – Connie Titchen may be the luckiest person in England at 106 she is believed to be the oldest patient in Britain to beat the coronavirus.

She received a round of applause from the staff when she was discharged from a hospital in Birmingham, England on Tuesday.

The great-grandmother battled the coronavirus for just under three weeks.

She told a nurse who cared for her that she felt lucky and looked forward to seeing her family and was ready for lunch.

Titchen was born in 1913 and has lived through two world wars, the Great Depression and the Spanish Flu pandemic that killed millions worldwide.

