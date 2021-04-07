104-year-old woman beats coronavirus for second time

Tunja, Columbia (NBC) — Doctors in Columbia say a 104-year-old woman has recovered from coronavirus for the second time.

Carmen Hernandez received an ovation from hospital staff as she was discharged after 21 days in the hospital fighting the virus.

Hernandez was diagnosed with COVID-19 for the first time last June and was treated in her nursing home where she has lived for 25 years.

After being vaccinated back in February, Hernandez was diagnosed with COVID-19 for the second time last month and was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit.

