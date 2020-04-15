103-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus in Kentucky

Breaking News
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY (WFIE/CNN) — A 103-year-old woman has recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kentucky.

Virginia Harris was diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-March.

“I was so sick, I thought I was going to die. But the good Lord took care of me, everybody was praying for me, and it just wasn’t my time,” Harris said.

Harris was experiencing an aggressive fever and nausea. Her family says there were no signs of respiratory issues, so coronavirus seemed to be out of the question.

“We got the results back about five days later and they were positive. At that point, we were very, very distraught, upset,” said Virginia’s grandson, Adam Harris.

“It’s just uh, heart wrenching. To know she was going to be in there and do this on her own,” said Virginia’s Daughter-In-Law Jayne Harris.

Virginia’s granddaughter, Christine Peyton granddaughter says she’s the backbone of their family, a “Mamaw” to three grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

“She makes everyone in the room feel like they’re the only person, ya know. That they’re the most important person in the world,” said Peyton.

Some would say Virginia’s love for her family and her faith helped her fight through.

“My temperature was high, and my blood pressure was low and they couldn’t get it fixed,” said Virginia.

But she gives credit to many.

“But they worked with me and worked with me and until they finally put me on the IV. And I’ve made it. It took me a while to make it. But I did the best I could,” Virginia added.

Virginia’s family is more hopeful than ever before.

“If she could get through it at 103, you would feel most people can get through it if they took care of themselves and did what they’re supposed to do,” said Virginia’s son, Doug.

LATEST STORIES:

