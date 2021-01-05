1,000 people camp out overnight at Daytona Stadium to get vaccine

Coronavirus

by: WESH

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) There was a traffic nightmare Monday morning to get a COVID-19 vaccine near Daytona Stadium. It was caused as people tried to camp overnight to secure a spot for the vaccine.

To ensure that did not happen again Tuesday morning, the gates of Daytona Stadium opened at 6:15 p.m. Monday to allow up to 1,000 people to park in the parking lot overnight, instead of on the side of the road.

According to the City of Daytona Beach, the vaccination site at Daytona Stadium reached capacity at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, proving that the demand for a vaccine remains high, as it was on Monday.

LATEST STORIES ON WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss