1,000 people camp out overnight at Daytona Stadium to get vaccine

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) — There was a traffic nightmare Monday morning to get a COVID-19 vaccine near Daytona Stadium. It was caused as people tried to camp overnight to secure a spot for the vaccine.

To ensure that did not happen again Tuesday morning, the gates of Daytona Stadium opened at 6:15 p.m. Monday to allow up to 1,000 people to park in the parking lot overnight, instead of on the side of the road.

According to the City of Daytona Beach, the vaccination site at Daytona Stadium reached capacity at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, proving that the demand for a vaccine remains high, as it was on Monday.

LATEST STORIES ON WFLA.COM: