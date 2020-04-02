1,000 additional COVID-19 tests available at Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An additional 1,000 COVID-19 coronavirus tests are now available at the drive-through testing site at Raymond James Stadium.

The county secured the testing collection kits from the state and will be operating the testing site at the stadium through April 8, with the site closed during the weekend.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida reporting 8,010 cases and 128 deaths

Gov. Ron DeSantis issues ‘stay at home’ order starting April 2 for 30 days

Pinellas and Hillsborough counties implementing ‘safer-at-home’ orders

Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

Florida schools closed through at least May 1

Hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., while supplies last.

The county confirmed drive-through testing at the site will be administered by appointment only, to symptomatic patients who have pre-registered through the county call center.

The call center will be taking appointments April 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and April 6 through April 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To pre-register, call the Hillsborough County Customer Service Center at 813-272-5900.

Patients who don’t show up at their designated appointment time will lose their testing opportunity. The patient will be required to re-registered through the call center.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: