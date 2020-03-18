100-year-old woman celebrates birthday with family through window

STERLING, Ma. (CNN) — A Massachusetts woman celebrated her 100th birthday while quarantined in her nursing home, waving to her family on the other side of the window.

Millie Erickson was isolated, but she was not alone.

Erickson didn’t get to blow out the candles or open gifts, but having her family outside her room at her nursing home was the only present she needed.

Like many nursing homes and hospitals, Sterling Village has had to tighten their visitation policy so none of their residents become sick with the coronavirus.

“We cannot go inside to see her because she was quarantined in,” Erickson’s son Gary Erickson said.

But because it was such a special occasion that shouldn’t be be celebrated alone, the nursing home and Millie’s family found a workaround.

“It was really nice they let us do this,” Gary Erickson said. “She does not usually cry, but she did. She’s just thrilled to see everybody and she’s lived a good long life.”

