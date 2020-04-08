10 patients at same nursing home die of coronavirus

(CNN) —The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 10 people at a nursing home in Georgia.

Pruitt-Health Grandview announced the deaths on Tuesday, and said they happened over the past few weeks at a facility in Athens.

The company said it’s only allowing essential personnel inside of the building where the outbreak happened.

Grandview also said it’s operating an alert code red status and has been following infectious disease protocols.

Georgia has recorded 9,156 cases of coronavirus. 19 people have died.

