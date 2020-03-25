10 dead, over 800 test positive in coronavirus outbreaks on Princess cruises, CDC says

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN – FEBRUARY 20: The quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship sits docked at the Daikoku Pier on February 20, 2020 in Yokohama, Japan. About 500 passengers who have tested negative for the coronavirus (COVID-19) will be allowed to disembark the cruise ship after two weeks quarantine period. (Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)

(NBC) — More than 800 people who traveled on the two ill-fated cruise ships that were quarantined tested positive for the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in its weekly report.

Ten of the people who had been on the ships, the Diamond Princess and the Grand Princess, have died. The CDC said in the report that people should avoid traveling on cruise ships during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Outbreaks of COVID-19 on cruise ships pose a risk for rapid spread of disease beyond the voyage,” according to the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report on Monday. “Aggressive efforts are required to contain spread.”

Among the more than 3,700 passengers and crew aboard the Diamond Princess, 712 became infected with the coronavirus. The ship was put on temporary quarantine after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong was diagnosed with the virus.

