1 arrested after group threatened to zip-tie principal over COVID-19 protocols, police say

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP/NBC) — School officials say several men threatened to make a citizen’s arrest of an Arizona school principal while at least one brandished cable ties in a confrontation over virus rules. 

Mesquite Elementary School’s principal called police Thursday after she met with the men and they initially refused to leave.

They were upset over an elementary school student being required to quarantine and miss a field trip because of a possible contact to the coronavirus. 

The arrest is the latest in a number of confrontations and other encounters in school settings around the country over virus-related rules.

