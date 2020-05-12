$1.1 million for Pinellas coronavirus testing announced by Congressman Crist

This undated photo provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows CDC’s laboratory test kit for the new coronavirus. (CDC via AP)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Congressman Charlie Crist (D-FL) announced over $1 million in funding for coronavirus testing in Pinellas County.

The $1,120,943 in funding was provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Crist’s office said the majority of the funding will be distributed to the Community Health Centers of Pinellas, the main testing sites for low-income and minority communities in Pinellas County.

“This funding will help Pinellas County and the Community Health Centers of Pinellas to provide testing to everyone who needs a test, regardless of income or zip code,” Crist said in a statement.