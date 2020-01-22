Skip to content
Top Stories
Deputies searching for 3 runaway children from West Virginia
News Channel 8’s Gayle Guyardo to leave morning news to rehab her vocal chords
Family of Sheriff’s Deputy who died by suicide is speaking out for more department benefits
Trump impeachment trial wrapping up, closing arguments set to begin
Top Stories
News Channel 8’s Gayle Guyardo to leave morning news to rehab her vocal chords
Top Stories
Trump impeachment trial wrapping up, closing arguments set to begin
Top Stories
Countdown begins for Super Bowl in Tampa
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warming trend through the week
US Coronavirus travel restrictions now in place
62-year-old attempts to break record for world’s longest plank
Top Stories
News Channel 8’s Gayle Guyardo to leave morning news to rehab her vocal chords
Top Stories
Family of Sheriff’s Deputy who died by suicide is speaking out for more department benefits
Top Stories
Customers claim Sarasota remodeling company ran off with their money, records show license lost
Temple Terrace Mayor faces stern action from Florida Ethics Commission
Help for veterans with Blue Water Navy Vietnam VA claims comes to Tampa Bay
Pasco dentist faces license revocation 5 years after death of special needs patient
Top Stories
Kobe and Gigi Bryant mural in Texas vandalized again with word ‘rapist’
Top Stories
Chiefs player celebrates Super Bowl win by paying adoption fees for shelter dogs
Wilford Brimley wins the internet with tweets about lookalike Chiefs coach
Trump fumbles tweet congratulating Chiefs
Lopez, Shakira in joyful, exuberant halftime show
Top Stories
News Channel 8’s Gayle Guyardo to leave morning news to rehab her vocal chords
Top Stories
Leader of gay community after Pulse massacre has died
Fathers honor Kobe Bryant with #girldad
Gr8 Inspiration: Tampa teen brothers make Gasparilla more eco-friendly
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Gasparilla Grog Bars
Closing arguments begin in Pres. Trump’s impeachment trial
Coronavirus
Coronavirus or common cold? How to tell the difference
UN agency declares global emergency over virus from China
When will there be a coronavirus vaccine? 5 questions answered
CDC: New virus’s risk for U.S. public remains low
Are you in danger of catching the coronavirus? 5 questions answered
Top Videos
News Channel 8’s Gayle Guyardo to leave morning news to rehab her vocal chords
Trump impeachment trial wrapping up, closing arguments set to begin
Countdown begins for Super Bowl in Tampa
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warming trend through the week
US Coronavirus travel restrictions now in place
62-year-old attempts to break record for world’s longest plank
Live at Noon ET: Big Game Bound game day special featuring star guests, Chiefs-49ers picks
WATCH LIVE: Punxsutawney Phil makes his prediction
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny and cooler today, warming up this week
Southwest Airlines replaces little boy’s lost teddy bear
Drones in China call out people not wearing masks amid coronavirus outbreak
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Clouds linger as showers clear out, cooler and drier air arrives tonight
Company releases world’s first nicotine style ‘match patch’
Still no sign of missing newborn as search crews comb Everglades
Polk dog quarantined after tussle with rabid raccoon as spike in rabies cases continues
University cancels study abroad program due to Coronavirus
Northern Illinois University drops standardized test scores for admission
TODAY show surprises Tampa man with Super Bowl tickets
Nebraska students surprise teacher with new shoes
New emoji release features Italian hand gesture
Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.
Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline
Latest Coronavirus Video
WHO Declares Health Emergency
Second U.S. Case of Coronavirus Confirmed
WHO: Virus outbreak is 'emergency in China'
Chicago woman with coronavirus in good condition
Health Ministry:Virus seems less serious than SARS
The science behind the Coronavirus outbreak in China
Too soon to tell if new virus as dangerous as SARS
Trending Stories
Chiefs player celebrates Super Bowl win by paying adoption fees for shelter dogs
Deputies searching for 3 runaway children from West Virginia
News Channel 8’s Gayle Guyardo to leave morning news to rehab her vocal chords
50-year-old man dies in crash on I-75 in Gibsonton
Guns N’ Roses announces show at Raymond James Stadium
10 best Super Bowl halftime shows of all time
62-year-old attempts to break record for world’s longest plank
02.02.2020 is the first palindrome of its kind in over 900 years
Don't Miss
Solar Vortex: First dual tail-spin water slide to open at Adventure Island
Iron Gwazi: Go behind-the-scenes of construction at Busch Gardens
Florida’s green card holders see policy changes in 2020
Super Nintendo World will be part of new Universal Orlando theme park
LEGO launching International Space Station set
