CDC: Salmonella outbreak in 31 states linked to red onions

(CNN) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has linked red onions to a multi-state outbreak of salmonella.

Almost 400 people in 31 states have gotten sick.

Bakersfield, California-based Thompson International, Inc. is the likely source of the infected onions.

The company says it is recalling all varieties of onions due to the risk of cross-contamination.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the first cases of salmonella were reported between June 19 and July 11.

The FDA is still investigation the outbreak.

