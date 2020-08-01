(CNN) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has linked red onions to a multi-state outbreak of salmonella.
Almost 400 people in 31 states have gotten sick.
Bakersfield, California-based Thompson International, Inc. is the likely source of the infected onions.
The company says it is recalling all varieties of onions due to the risk of cross-contamination.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the first cases of salmonella were reported between June 19 and July 11.
The FDA is still investigation the outbreak.
LATEST STORIES:
- CDC: Salmonella outbreak in 31 states linked to red onions
- Florida coronavirus: State tallies 9,642 new cases, 179 deaths, 439 hospitalizations
- Rhode Island boy digs up massive 2 1/2-pound mollusk
- Lawmaker warns NBA team against kneeling, threatens team’s tax benefits
- Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Isaias to approach Florida east coast later today