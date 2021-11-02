Green Day, The Lumineers to play inaugural Innings Festival in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Green Day and The Lumineers are coming to the inaugural Innings Festival in Tampa. The groups are slated to perform alongside fifteen other artists across the two-day event in March.

Organizers say the event will take place from March 19 to March 20 at Raymond James Stadium Grounds during Grapefruit League’s spring training.

Performers also include Incubus, Goo Goo Dolls, O.A.R., Khruangbin, 311, Nathanial Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jimmy Eat World, Highly Suspect and more.

One-day and two-day general admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. online. Kids seven and under get in free with a ticketed adult.

Event planners say Innings Festival Florida is a celebration for music lovers and passionate baseball fans including enthusiasts traveling to watch their favorite teams in MLB’s Spring Training Grapefruit League.