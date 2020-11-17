TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Although Thanksgiving will look a little different this year due to COVID-19, there will still be turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and your grandmother’s cranberry sauce.

But for many in Tampa Bay, putting that food on the table is a challenge, especially during a pandemic.

Fortunately, there are several organizations in the area that are working to make sure everyone gets a meal on Thanksgiving.

Here is where you can get a free Thanksgiving dinner if you’re in Tampa Bay.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Simply Healthcare

Simply Healthcare will host a free Thanksgiving meal giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Cyrus Green Community Center, 2101 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Meals include turkey and sides. Baseball All-Star Gary Sheffield and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor will be in attendance.

Winn-Dixie and Feeding Tampa Bay

Winn-Dixie is giving away 500 turkeys and holiday meal essentials to those in need on Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at La Senda Antigua, 4810 N. Howard Avenue in Tampa. Food will be distributed to the public on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

Metropolitan Ministries

Metropolitan Ministries will provide both Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to those in need this holiday season. Those in need of assistance can register online at metromin.org/holiday-centeral. The organization has 25 meal locations throughout Tampa Bay, and one family support center on 2301 N. Tampa Street in Tampa. It’s also accepting donations at its Holiday Tent located at 2609 N Rome Avenue in Tampa. The Holiday Tent is open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

POLK COUNTY

Polk Sheriff’s Charities

Polk Sheriff’s Charities will host a free turkey giveaway Saturday, Nov. 21 at three locations in the county. The turkeys will be distributed one per family, one per vehicle on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. More information is available here.

PASCO COUNTY

Metropolitan Ministries

Metropolitan Ministries will provide both Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to those in need this holiday season. Those in need of assistance can register online at metromin.org/holiday-centeral. The organization has 25 meal locations throughout Tampa Bay, and one family support center on 3214 US Highway 19 North in Holiday It’s also accepting donations at its Holiday Tent, which is at the same location. The Holiday Tent is open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This list is being updated. If you know of a business or organization offering free Thanksgiving meals, email news@wfla.com.

