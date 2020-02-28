Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Strawberry Oatmeal Crisp Bars (Gluten Free)

Community
Posted: / Updated:

Dessert Diva Danette Randall is making a delicious treat in honor of the Florida Strawberry Festival.

STRAWBERRY OATMEAL CRISP BARS (GLUTEN-FREE)

INGREDIENTS

2 cups diced strawberries (approx. 15-18 strawberries, depending on size)

1 1/2 tsp corn starch

2 tsp granulated sugar

1 tbls lemon juice

1 cup old fashioned oats

1/2 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup gluten-free flour (I used 1 for 1 gluten-free baking  flour)

1/4 tsp salt

1 tsp cinnamon

6 tbls. Unsalted butter (melted)

Preheat oven to 375 – line aN 8×8 baking pan with parchment paper, with the sides hanging over for easy pulling out of pan.

In a small/ medium bowl, toss strawberries with corn starch, sugar and lemon juice. Set aside.

In large bowl, combine oats, brown sugar, flour, salt and cinnamon. Pour melted butter over top, and stir until all the dry ingredients are moistened. Set aside 3/4 cup of the mixture, for later. Press down the rest of the crumb mixture into prepared pan. Press down firmly. Scatter strawberries over mixture. Sprinkle the 3/4 cup of the crumb mixture over top of the strawberries.

Bake for 40-45 minutes until top is golden and strawberries are bubbling up.

Take out, cool completely. Pull out of pan, slice into nine bars, dust with powdered sugar (if desired) and serve.

Enjoy!

NOTES: You can use regular flour instead of gluten-free if you would like. Almond flour works too, if you want gluten-free. These are good for dessert, or great for breakfast.

MORE RECIPES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa Police searching for Serial Robber

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Police searching for Serial Robber"

Suspect in serious condition after deputy-involved shooting in Manatee County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect in serious condition after deputy-involved shooting in Manatee County"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Dry with a winter-like chill through the weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Dry with a winter-like chill through the weekend"

FL Strawberry Festival gets off to a "berry" cold start

Thumbnail for the video titled "FL Strawberry Festival gets off to a "berry" cold start"

11 dog stolen pkg

Thumbnail for the video titled "11 dog stolen pkg"

8 On Your Side flies with Air Force ahead of Tampa Bay Airfest 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 On Your Side flies with Air Force ahead of Tampa Bay Airfest 2020"

City of Tampa to maintain Memorial Park Cemetery

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Tampa to maintain Memorial Park Cemetery"

“Here we are again”: Polk man runs another chop shop out of same property, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "“Here we are again”: Polk man runs another chop shop out of same property, deputies say"

Suspect in serious-condition following deputy-involved shooting in Manatee County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect in serious-condition following deputy-involved shooting in Manatee County"

Grilled cheese stand satisfies savory cravings at Florida Strawberry Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grilled cheese stand satisfies savory cravings at Florida Strawberry Festival"

Sarasota man and three-legged dog train for American Ninja Warrior

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota man and three-legged dog train for American Ninja Warrior"

Some Tampa streets reopen after CSX ‘rogue’ railroad repairs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some Tampa streets reopen after CSX ‘rogue’ railroad repairs"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss