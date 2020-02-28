Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Strawberry Oatmeal Crisp Bars (Gluten Free)

Dessert Diva Danette Randall is making a delicious treat in honor of the Florida Strawberry Festival.

STRAWBERRY OATMEAL CRISP BARS (GLUTEN-FREE)

INGREDIENTS

2 cups diced strawberries (approx. 15-18 strawberries, depending on size)

1 1/2 tsp corn starch

2 tsp granulated sugar

1 tbls lemon juice

1 cup old fashioned oats

1/2 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup gluten-free flour (I used 1 for 1 gluten-free baking flour)

1/4 tsp salt

1 tsp cinnamon

6 tbls. Unsalted butter (melted)

Preheat oven to 375 – line aN 8×8 baking pan with parchment paper, with the sides hanging over for easy pulling out of pan.

In a small/ medium bowl, toss strawberries with corn starch, sugar and lemon juice. Set aside.

In large bowl, combine oats, brown sugar, flour, salt and cinnamon. Pour melted butter over top, and stir until all the dry ingredients are moistened. Set aside 3/4 cup of the mixture, for later. Press down the rest of the crumb mixture into prepared pan. Press down firmly. Scatter strawberries over mixture. Sprinkle the 3/4 cup of the crumb mixture over top of the strawberries.

Bake for 40-45 minutes until top is golden and strawberries are bubbling up.

Take out, cool completely. Pull out of pan, slice into nine bars, dust with powdered sugar (if desired) and serve.

Enjoy!

NOTES: You can use regular flour instead of gluten-free if you would like. Almond flour works too, if you want gluten-free. These are good for dessert, or great for breakfast.

