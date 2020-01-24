Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Gasparilla Grog Bars

The Dessert Diva has the perfect snack for those attending the Pirate Parade this weekend.

GASPARILLA GROG BARS

INGREDIENTS

1 cup flour

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 cup unsalted butter ( melted)

1 cup brown sugar

½ tsp almond extract

1 egg

1/4 cup rum

zest from 1 small lime

juice from 1 small lime

3/4 cup white chocolate chips (use some semi-sweet chips too, if desired)

1/2 cup chopped up dry roasted almonds

Preheat oven to 350° F

Line an 8×8 pan with parchment paper

In small bowl, combine flour, salt, baking powder, and cinnamon. Set aside

In large bowl, cream together butter and brown sugar until smooth. Mix in almond extract, egg, and rum. Zest lime into batter, then cut lime in half, and squeeze lime juice into batter. Stir well. Add flour mixture to wet mixture, stir until well combined. Fold in white chocolate chips.

Pour batter into prepared pan. Spread chopped up almonds over top of batter.

Bake for 25-30 minutes, until set, and toothpick inserted in center, comes out almost clean. Cool, lift out of pan, and cut into squares.

Enjoy!

NOTE: Sprinkle extra cinnamon, and add a little powdered sugar on top for a nice presentation. I cut a small, but thick piece of lime, and added on top of each bar. A maraschino cherry on top looks cute too. Serve with a little shot of rum. If you prefer to bake these without rum, just omit from recipe, and add 1 tsp of vanilla.

