Live Now
Max, WFLA’s puppy with a purpose is in the studio

Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Gasparilla Grog Bars

Community

by: Danette Randall

Posted: / Updated:

The Dessert Diva has the perfect snack for those attending the Pirate Parade this weekend.

GASPARILLA GROG BARS 

INGREDIENTS

1 cup flour

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 cup unsalted butter ( melted)

1 cup brown sugar

½ tsp almond extract

1 egg

1/4 cup rum 

zest from 1 small lime 

juice from 1 small lime 

3/4 cup white chocolate chips (use some semi-sweet chips too, if desired)

1/2 cup chopped up dry roasted almonds

Preheat oven to 350° F

Line an 8×8 pan with parchment paper

In small bowl, combine flour, salt, baking powder, and cinnamon. Set aside

In large bowl, cream together butter and brown sugar until smooth. Mix in almond extract, egg, and rum. Zest lime into batter, then cut lime in half, and squeeze lime juice into batter. Stir well. Add flour mixture to wet mixture, stir until well combined. Fold in white chocolate chips.

Pour batter into prepared pan. Spread chopped up almonds over top of batter.

Bake for 25-30 minutes, until set, and toothpick inserted in center, comes out almost clean. Cool, lift out of pan, and cut into squares.

Enjoy!

NOTE: Sprinkle extra cinnamon, and add a little powdered sugar on top for a nice presentation. I cut a small, but thick piece of lime, and added on top of each bar. A maraschino cherry on top looks cute too. Serve with a little shot of rum. If you prefer to bake these without rum, just omit from recipe, and add 1 tsp of vanilla. 

MORE RECIPES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

Deputy involved shooting investigation underway in St. Petersburg

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputy involved shooting investigation underway in St. Petersburg"

Once broken, now beautiful: furniture building class helps human trafficking victims heal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Once broken, now beautiful: furniture building class helps human trafficking victims heal"

Fire breaks out at Dunedin bike shop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire breaks out at Dunedin bike shop"

Missing St. Petersburg Rottweiler reunited with owner after wild odyssey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing St. Petersburg Rottweiler reunited with owner after wild odyssey"

Lyft driver who picked up St. Pete man's dog located, puppy still missing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lyft driver who picked up St. Pete man's dog located, puppy still missing"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm Friday ahead of a cold front set to cool weekend temps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm Friday ahead of a cold front set to cool weekend temps"

After tragedy, mother spreads message to "move over" for emergency vehicles

Thumbnail for the video titled "After tragedy, mother spreads message to "move over" for emergency vehicles"

Mayors focusing on local issues, not impeachment during DC conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayors focusing on local issues, not impeachment during DC conference"

Full interview: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor in Washington for conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Full interview: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor in Washington for conference"

Spring Hill couple face losing electricity over $3,086 'damage' claim

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Hill couple face losing electricity over $3,086 'damage' claim"
More Local News

Latest Videos

More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss