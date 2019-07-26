Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Espresso Milkshake Semifreddo with Chocolate Shavings

In honor of National Coffee Milkshake Day, our Dessert Diva, Danette Randall stopped by the WFLA studio to show us how to make Espresso Milkshake Semifreddo with chocolate shavings. Yum!

ESPRESSO MILKSHAKE SEMIFREDDO WITH CHOCOLATE SHAVINGS

1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk

1 tbls. Instant espresso powder (more if you want a bigger kick)

1/2 cup vanilla Greek yogurt

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1 tsp vanilla

2-3 tbls of a dark chocolate bar (use a box grater, or chop up chocolate chips very fine, use more chocolate if you desire)

DIRECTIONS

Line a loaf pan with plastic wrap, with edges hanging over for easy removal.

Place a large metal bowl in freezer to chill (optional, but helps whipped cream beat up faster)

In small bowl, stir condensed milk and espresso powder. Add in Greek yogurt, and mix until well combined. Add in 1-2 tbls chocolate.

Take bowl out of freezer, beat whipped cream, and vanilla until stiff peaks forms. Gently fold in yogurt mixture to whipped cream, being very careful not to deflate whipped cream.

Add remaining chocolate shavings over bottom of prepared loaf pan. Pour mixture into pan, and smooth out. Place a piece of plastic wrap directly over mixture. Place in freezer for 3-4 hours. You can freeze overnight, but male sure to take out 15 minutes to ½ hour or so to soften.

When ready to serve, pull out of pan, and flip over on to serving platter. Pull off plastic wrap. Top with more chocolate shavings. Slice, and serve!

NOTES: you can use milk, semi-sweet or dark chocolate. This is good with a drizzle of chocolate or hot fudge. You don’t have to use Greek yogurt, you can use plain or vanilla regular yogurt.

LATEST STORIES: