Dedicated volunteer feeds the hungry in Tampa with dignity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fern Rabil is a dedicated volunteer at Trinity Cafe in Tampa. She serves the homeless and food insecure not just during the holidays, but year round.

“It’s so much more than serving food.”, said Fern Rabil.

Fern also takes time to get to know the clients at Trinity as though they are family, and realizes that anyone’s life can take a turn for the worse.

“Much of the community is just one paycheck away from having to make decisions like medicine and food, or gas in my car and eating.”, said Rabil

She hopes her story of service will inspire others to sign up to serve this holiday season and beyond.

