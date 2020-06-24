COVID-19 testing site opening in Highlands County

FILE – In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a nurse uses a swab to perform a coronavirus test in Salt Lake City. Months into the outbreak, no one really knows how well many of the screening tests work, and experts at top medical centers say it is time to do the studies to find out. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) – A coronavirus testing site is opening in Sebring at the local health department, according to the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners.

The site is located at 7205 South George Blvd in Sebring.

Testing will occur Mondays and Fridays from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Registration is required. To register, call 863-382-7260 or 863-382-7270.

If a person has symptoms or develops symptoms before receiving test results, they should contact their healthcare provider or call the health department at 863-386-6040 to schedule an appointment.