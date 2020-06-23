LIVE NOW /
Big Brothers Big Sisters wants climbers to rappel down Tampa hotel for good cause

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Are you a thrill-seeker looking to do some good?

Big Brothers Big Sisters is hosting a high-flying fundraiser that’s not for the faint of heart.

The youth mentoring program is looking for 76 people to “rappel for a cause” down 17 stories of the Hilton Tampa Downtown.

No rappelling or climbing experience is required. There will be professionals there to provide the training and equipment needed for the event.

The event takes place on Aug. 22.

