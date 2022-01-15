Arkansas detective returns home after 177 days in the hospital

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Arkansas detective was able to go home after spending over six months in various hospitals while he battled COVID-19 and its complications.

Detective Jim Johnson spent 177 days in various hospitals before he was released for the first time, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

The detective was greeted by dozens of family, friends, and brothers and sisters in blue as they applauded his exit from the hospital’s care. The Sheriff’s office said Johnson was escorted home with lights and sirens by members of the motor division.

Sadly, the news was shadowed by a recent discovery.

Johnson was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma, a disease where cancer cells are found in the kidney.

Johnson will reportedly be seeking further care in light of the discovery from the comfort of his own home.

According to a post on Facebook, “Sheriff Shawn Holloway and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, along with his wife Amber, friends and family are asking for continued prayers.”