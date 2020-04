POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An adorable kiddo of one of our own here at 8 On Your Side celebrated her 10th birthday with her very own parade on Wednesday.

Madilyn Cook, daughter of 8 On Your Side photojournalist Jamie Cook, had to celebrate a little differently this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her dad said the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Madilyn’s cheer friends and family drove by to say “hello” and make it a special day.

And Jamie got to film the entire exciting little party!