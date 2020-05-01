8’s Army helps raise $70,000 for Feeding Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – 8’s Army is partnering with Feeding Tampa Bay to help fill its food bank at HCC.

So far, they’ve raised $70,030.90, about 30 percent shy of their $100,00 fundraising goal.

Before the pandemic, Feeding Tampa Bay would receive food from local grocery stores to help fill the need. Those resources are currently tapped.

The organization is now reaching into its own funds to pay for food for those in need – and this need is urgent.

This is where we need your help.

All you have to do is click here to make a monetary donation to help keep the food flowing to all the Mobile Food Pantries in our viewing area to those in need.

If you or someone you know is in need of food, click here to find a mobile pantry near you.

The Tampa Bay area has always stepped up when the community needs it. We, and Feeding Tampa Bay, hope you can do it again.

