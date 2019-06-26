To report Closed Captioning Problems, Issues or Concerns, please contact our Captioning Hotline by e-mail, Fax or Phone:

E-Mail: captioning.hotline@WFLA.com

Fax: 813-314-5672

Phone: 888-812-9801

Please include station or market information. We will make every effort to investigate your inquiry within 1 business day.

To submit written issues, complaints or concerns, please contact the following:



Cynthia McCall

Closed Captioning Coordinator

WFLA-TV WTTA-TV

200 S. Parker Street

Tampa, Florida 33606

Phone: 813-221-5749

Fax: 804-887-7059

E-Mail: captioning.hotline@WFLA.com

Before submitting a formal written complaint, we recommend you first contact our captioning hotline. We may be able to resolve your issue immediately without the need for a formal complaint.

View closed captioning certificate here.