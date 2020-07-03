News Channel 8 presents Clear The Shelters ‘adopt & donate’ campaign this August

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – WFLA News Channel 8 will present its popular Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign this August.

To help individuals and communities continue to practice safe social distancing measures, this year’s initiative will run from August 1 through August 31, feature virtual pet adoptions and make it easy for people to donate online to participating shelters/rescues.

This is the sixth consecutive year that News Channel 8 presents its popular pet adoption campaign to area communities. Since 2015, our local Clear The Shelters campaign has helped hundreds of pets find new homes. Visit ClearTheShelters.com for more information.

This year’s Clear The Shelters’ “Adopt & Donate” campaign features returning partners WeRescue and GreaterGood.org, and new partner 24PetWatch. Users can use the WeRescue iOS app to locate adoptable pets near their zip code, submit their pet adoption applications through shelters’ websites, and ask questions directly to shelters.

Individuals who are interested in donating to a shelter/rescue, please visit GreaterGood.org’s Clear The Shelters donation site ClearTheSheltersFund.org. Also, 24PetWatch is enabling shelters to increase their exposure through 24Petshelter.com/cleartheshelter, a free website providing a full list of participating shelters and their adoptable pets along with a link to contact them.

Follow the effort on Twitter @ClearTheShelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.