Thousands of pets find forever homes during ‘Clear the Shelters’

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Thousands of pets are looking for their forever homes and News Channel 8 is On Your Side helping to make that happen in the Tampa Bay area.

We teamed up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, Aug. 17, to help find loving homes for animals in need.

As of 6 p.m. Saturday, 4,092 pets have been adopted from 41 Tampa Bay animal shelters during the Clear the Shelters event. In 2018, we helped 2,358 pets get adopted for 19 shelters and in 2017, that number was 3,296.

We cannot thank the community enough for helping this turn this year into the best Clear the Shelters adoption drive and for welcoming so many loving pets into their homes.

Congratulations to these pets who found forever love across Tampa Bay!

Nationwide, more than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015. More than 3,000 pets have already been adopted in the Tampa Bay so far this month.